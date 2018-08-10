Contagion concerns from Turkish drama

Turkey's problems are spilling over into the eurozone, following reports that the ECB is concerned over the impact of a weak lira on European banks.

According to the FT, BBVA, UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF), and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) could be particularly impacted by the ongoing depreciation of the currency, which plunged 13.5% overnight to an all-time low against the dollar.

The euro is also off 0.7% vs. the greenback as Turkey's finance minister prepares to announce a "new economic model" in a speech later today.

