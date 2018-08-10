World's first blockchain bond

Aiming to simplify capital raising and trading, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY) has won a mandate from the World Bank to arrange a pioneering Kangaroo bond issue to be created and run using only blockchain.

No size or date was given for the new debt instrument, nicknamed "bond-i" after Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach, but it will be launched after a period of consultation with more investors.

