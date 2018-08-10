NeoGenomics announces pricing of common stock

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) priced underwritten public offering of 9.8M common stock at $12.75/share for gross proceeds of ~$125M

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.47M common stock.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2018.

Net proceeds will be used to fund the growth of its business, including the acquisition of, and investment in, businesses that it believes will enhance the value of NeoGenomics, although there are no current commitments or agreements with respect to any such transactions. NeoGenomics may also use the net proceeds for working capital and for general corporate purposes including the repayment of existing indebtedness.

