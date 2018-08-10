New York Mortgage Trust announces pricing of common stock

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) priced an underwritten public offering of 12.5M common stock at $6.16/share.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.875M common stock.

The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2018

Net proceeds of ~$74.7M or ~$86M if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares will be used for general business purposes, acquiring its targeted assets, including both single-family residential and multi-family credit investments, and various other types of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets that the Company may target from time to time and general working capital purposes.

Shares -3%

Press Release