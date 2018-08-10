Pacific City Financial announces pricing of its IPO

Pacific City Financial (PCB) priced its IPO of 2.385M common shares, no par value, at a price of $20/share for total of $47.7M.

The common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 10, 2018 under the symbol “PCB”.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 14, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 357,750 shares of common stock.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including maintenance of its required regulatory capital, to support future organic growth and other strategic alternatives.

