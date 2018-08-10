Charter prices $500M senior secured notes

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) announced that its subsidiaries, Charter Communications Operating, LLC and Charter Communications Operating Capital Corp. have priced $500M senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 at 101.479% of the aggregate principal amount.

The Floating Rate Notes will form a part of the same series as the Issuers' senior secured floating rate notes due 2024 issued July 3 and which bear interest at a rate of three-month LIBOR, reset quarterly, plus 165 basis points.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Floating Rate Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential buybacks of Class A common stock of Charter or common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC and to repay certain indebtedness, including outstanding revolver balances.

Charter expects to close the offering of the Floating Rate Notes on August 15, 2018.