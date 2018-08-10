Ladenburg Thalmann prices public offering of 7.25% senior notes due 2028

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEMKT:LTS) has priced an underwritten registered public offering of $60M aggregate principal amount of 7.25% senior notes due 2028 at 100% of the principal amount.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $9M Notes.

The Notes are expected to be listed on the NYSE American and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date under the trading symbol “LTSK.”

The offering is expected to close on August 16.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.