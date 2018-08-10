Lydall to acquire Interface Performance Materials for $265M

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) to acquire Interface Performance Materials for $265M in cash.

The transaction will further advance Lydall’s engineered materials offering in new markets, with a leading globally-recognized brand

The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Interface is expected to achieve sales of ~$150M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$29M in the trailing 12 months ending August 31.

The company expects to leverage its business efficiencies, operating discipline and economies of scale to generate an estimated annual cost savings of approximately $4M by 2020.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings, net of the effects of purchase accounting approximately six months after closing.