HORIBA Automotive Test Systems signs agreement to acquire Fuelcon AG

HORIBA Europe GmbH has agreed terms for the acquisition of FuelCon AG andit will become part of HORIBA Automotive Test Systems.

This acquisition represents a strategic move from the HORIBA Group (OTC:HRIBF) to increase its presence in the vehicle electrification market and enable to provide a comprehensive suite of test and development solutions across battery and fuel cell lifecycles.

This will enable HORIBA to increase its access to the growing global market requirement for E-Mobility solutions and capitalise on the growing demand for validation technologies.