Gemphire nixes mid-stage study of gemcabene in pediatric NAFLD; shares down 20% premarket

Due to "unanticipated problems," Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) terminates its Phase 2a clinical trial assessing gemcabene in pediatric patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

Participants in the study, initiated in early 2018, received 300 mg of gemcabene once daily. The primary endpoint was the change in the liver enzyme ALT from baseline to week 12.

Data on the first three patients who received treatment for 12 weeks showed that all experienced increases in liver fat content as well as increases in ALT (a biomarker of liver stress/damage), both signaling worsening disease.

The company says it remains committed to developing gemcabene for multiple indications.