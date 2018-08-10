Altaba reports proration factor of 54.42% for tender offer

Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) says 358,184,048 shares tendered in final count; 195M shares accepted from tendering stockholders..

Aggregate purchase price by the Fund is 68.25M Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) ADSs and $1.74B, excluding fees and expenses.Value per share of offer consideration was $71.06.

Also related to the deal, Altaba sold about 32M Alibaba ADSs at an average price of $178.91 per Alibaba ADS.

BABA -0.62% in premarket trading.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Altaba estimates proration factor of about 54.11% for tender offer (Aug. 9)

Previously: Susquehanna to Altaba: Cut bait on Yahoo Japan, focus on Alibaba (July 10)