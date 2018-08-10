Pac-Van acquires assets from Delmarva Trailer Sales and Rentals, Inc.

Pac-Van, Inc, a subsidiary of General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) has acquired the assets of Delmarva Trailer Sales and Rentals, Inc. for an undisclosed term.

"With this acquisition of the assets from Delmarva Trailer Sales and Rentals, we now have a location in Maryland, over 500 additional rental units in our fleet and three new professionals on our team," said Jody Miller, CEO of General Finance Corporation. "This expands Pac-Van's reach into the Baltimore/Washington DC area which, as the sixth largest MSA in the United States, provides a great opportunity for Pac-Van to introduce its brand and to deliver its portable storage and office space solutions."