ExOne -18.9% after Q2 misses due to installation timing

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) plunges 18.9% premarket after Q2 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates. The company expects 2018 revenue growth of at least 20% Y/Y, which puts it around $69.2M (consensus: $70.25M).

CEO S. Kent Rockwell explains the Q2 weakness: “While order flow and deliveries to customers were strong, our recognition of machine revenue was unfavorably impacted by timing of installation and customer acceptance of our printers. We have seen good growth in machine and non-machine order activity which we expect will substantially enhance second half performance in meeting our full year revenue growth rate in excess of 20%.”

Earnings call is scheduled for today at 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

3D printing peers: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB), 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET).

Previously: ExOne misses by $0.17, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)