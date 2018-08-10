Allianz and Brookfield provide debt facility to Blackstone for London project

Allianz Real Estate (MUTF:AREPX) and Brookfield have refinanced Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) St. Katharine Docks in London, in a five-year floating-rate deal coordinated by HFF Real Estate (NYSE:HF).

Allianz, as senior leader, arranged the senior facility on behalf of a number of Allianz Group insurers. Brookfield--through Brookfield Real Estate Finance Fund V--provided mezzanine financing.

St. Katharine Docks, a 23-acre estate built in 1827 and central London’s only marina,

The debt provided by Allianz is split into a senior term loan and a capex line to redevelop Devon House, a 90,000-square-foot building on the estate.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Allianz reports Q2 results (Aug. 3)