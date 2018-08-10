Aralez Pharma files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy; all assets to be sold; shares down 76% premarket

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) plummets 76% premarket on increased volume after announcing that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will sell substantially all of its assets for $250M.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals will purchase the royalties to NSAID VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole) and its Canadian operations for $110M in cash, financed by Deerfield Management.

Certain funds affiliated with Deerfield will buy its TOPROL-XL (metoprolol succinate) franchise (high blood pressure med) for $140M.

Efforts are being made to sell all remaining assets not covered in the above two transactions.