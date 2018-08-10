AMD +1.4% on Goldman upgrade for Intel competition (update)

Goldman Sachs upgrades AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Sell to Neutral and raises its price target to $21, a 10% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Toshiya Hari cites the improving risk/reward balance and execution that will allow the company to compete with Intel.

AMD shares are up 1.4% premarket to $19.37.

Previously: Intel -2.7% on Goldman downgrade due to competition (Aug. 10)

Update with more details on the upgrade:

Hari: "We find it increasingly harder to argue our prior bear thesis — even following the recent stock price move — given Intel's struggles with 10nm process technology. The delay in Intel's new products will allow AMD to gain share in not only client (i.e. desktop PC, notebook PC) CPUs, but also in the lucrative server CPU market."

Hari estimates AMD's server chip market share will rise to 5.1% next year and 9.4% in 2020 from the 2.2% estimate for this year.