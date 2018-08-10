U.S. automakers left behind as China’s tariff actions boost Europe, Japan

Auto exports to China set a record $7.4B last month, but the benefit went to European and Japanese companies as U.S. automakers were blocked from the gains due to China's addition of the retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S.-built vehicles.

A tariff cut to 15% from 25% which does not include U.S. automakers encouraged foreign manufacturers to ship 165K cars into China last month, breaking the previous record of 134K set in July 2014.

The combination effectively has priced U.S. imports out of reach of all but the most affluent customers.

Ford (NYSE:F) says its July sales in China fell 32% Y/Y to 57,662 vehicles, although its sales in the country already were sinking, down 38% in June to wrap up its worst-ever first-half year in China since starting operations in the country in 2001.

Ford announced plans yesterday to launch an “entry-level” SUV early next year in China, developed jointly with local partner Jiangling Motors, in an attempt to revive struggling sales.

