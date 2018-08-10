Ruth's Hospitality revises outlook for lower tax rate, higher G&A and capex

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) revises its year outlook for slightly lower food and beverage costs and tax rate and higher G&A expenses and capital expenses.The company now sees:

Food and beverage costs 28.0%-30.0% vs outlook of 29.0%-31.0% in May 4 guidance.

General and administrative expenses $33M-$35M vs. prior view of $32M-$34M

Effective tax rate 17%-19%, excluding discrete income tax items, vs. 19%-21%.

Capital expenditures $30M-$32M vs $29M-$31M.

Ruth's reported Q2 adjusted EPS 32 cents, beating consensus of 30 cents, vs 25 cents a year ago.

Q2 Calendar comparable restaurant sales at company-owned restaurants rose 1.3%; comparable franchise restaurant sales also rose 1.3%.

Total revenue increased to $109.6M from $100.0M a year ago.

RUTH +0.69% in premarket trading.

Source: Press Release

