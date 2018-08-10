Campbell Soup cut to Underweight at J.P. Morgan on sale skepticism

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) -2.1% premarket after J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral.

Goldman agrees with Third Point that CPB's best option is to sell the company, but he believes a sale is unlikely and questions how much of a premium a suitor would be willing to pay.

If a sale does not happen, CPB shares have "meaningful downside" given the company's "shaky fundamentals and a levered balance sheet," Goldman says, adding that the stock is worth $36, which includes a 20% chance that CPB is bought for a 10% premium.