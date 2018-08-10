Ackman sees big upside for Lowe's, compares to CP Rail turnaround

Bill Ackman tells investors he sees significant upside for Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), much as he did nearly seven years ago with Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), which became one of his most successful investments, Bloomberg reports.

Ackman says CP's managers claimed that structural differences and weather explained the company’s underperformance, but “We disagreed, believing that a different management approach would substantially improve the company’s performance,” he says in a letter to investors.

Ackman lured Hunter Harrison to CP as its CEO and he sees similar opportunities for Lowe’s under its new CEO, Marvin Ellison, whom the activist investor says is "off to a fast start assembling a new senior executive team to organize the Lowe’s turnaround."