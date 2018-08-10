Meredith sees FY2019 EPS $3.25-$3.55 vs. consensus $3.41

Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP), continuing to digest its acquisition of Time Inc., sees FY2019 EPS from continuing operations at $3.25-$3.55; that puts the midpoint of $3.40 just below the average analyst estimate of $3.41.

The company also sees FY2019 revenue of $3.0B-$3.2B, vs. consensus estimate of $3.13B, and adjusted EBITDA $720M-$750M, which exceeds the average analyst estimate of $699.6M.

For Q1, MDP's outlook is for adjusted EBITDA $122M-$127M; the average analyst estimate for EBITDA is $179.7M.

"Given the progress made on synergy achievement and asset divestitures, we expect to achieve our goals of reducing debt by $1B by the end of fiscal 2019 and generating $1B of adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2020, meaningfully contributing to total shareholder return," says President and CEO Tom Harty.

Q4 loss from continuing operations per common share 6 cents vs. EPS of 97 cents a year ago. Current quarter includes $16.3M of transaction and integration costs, $14.8M of severance related benefit costs, and a $11.5M gain on sale of a business among special items, which net to a charge of $14.4M.

Excluding special items, earnings from continuing operations were $31M vs. $49M a year ago.

