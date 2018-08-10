Intrexon preliminary Q2 revenues below consensus; shares down 9% premarket

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) slips 9% premarket on light volume on the heels of its business update released after the close yesterday.

On a preliminary basis, Q2 revenues will be ~$45.3M, 12% below consensus of $51.7M. Net loss will be ~($65.4M).

The company also disclosed that it will need to restate its Q1 financials due to the overstatement of deferred revenue and accumulated deficit by ~$67M as of the adoption date of accounting standard ASC 606 and ~$4M in Q1.

Oxitec update: The company is transitioning to a second-generation genetically engineered mosquito, OX5034, that has technical and commercial advantages over first-generation OX513, including the elimination of a large centralized factory and the need to mechanically separate males from females. It has closed its mosquito factory in Brazil and a field trial of OX5034 has begun in Indaiatuba. The company also says it will be able to sell OX5034 directly to consumers and commercial entities after regulatory requirements are met (page 4 of conference call transcript).