Trump doubles tariffs on Turkish steel, aluminum

Pres. Trump tweets that he has authorized a doubling of tariffs on steel and aluminum from Turkey; levies on steel would be 50% and aluminum 20%, Trump says.
Losses in the the Turkish lira fell further on Trump's tweet, tumbling as much as 14% vs. the U.S. dollar.
The lira already was reeling following comments from Turkey's Pres. Erdogan, who called for citizens to convert their foreign currency holdings into the local currency.
U.S.-Turkish relations have been strained recently over the detention of a U.S. pastor by Turkish authorities.
About 15 minutes before the open, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all -0.6%.
Potentially relevant tickers include X, AKS, NUE, STLD, AA, CENX, ARNC
