Caesars Entertainment increases share repurchase authorization to $750M

The Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR -0.5% ) has increased its share repurchase authorization to $750M outstanding common stock.

With today's increase in authorization, the company has $518M remaining under its repurchase program.

"The increased repurchase authorization is a result of our confidence in the company's operating performance and allows us to take advantage of current market dynamics and strategically return cash to shareholders," said Mark Frissora, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have ample capacity to pursue our strategic growth initiatives and opportunistically execute the buyback. The Board and management are fully committed to increasing shareholder value."