More on Great Elm Capital Q2: NII gains Y/Y, NAV unchanged Q/Q

Great Elm Capital (GECC) Q2 net investment income of 57 cents per share vs. 29 cents a year ago.

Net asset value per share $11.79 on June 30, 2018, unchanged from March 31, 2018.

During Q2, Great Elm deployed about $37.9M into eight investments, all existing portfolio companies, and monetized 12 investments, in part or full, for about $27.7M at weighted average current yield of 10.4%.

Net realized gains for the quarter were about $810,000, or 8 cents per share; net unrealized depreciation from investments was $4.24M, or 40 cents per share.

Q2 EPS 25 cents vs. loss of 20 cents Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Great Elm Capital beats by $0.27, beats on total investment income (Aug. 10)