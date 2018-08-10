Reuters: Tesla's board seeking more info on Musk's financing plan

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) board has not yet received a detailed financing plan from CEO Elon Musk and is seeking more information about how he would take the company private, Reuters reports.

While the board has held multiple discussions about Musk’s proposal, it has not received specific information on who would provide the funding, according to the report.

The board reportedly expects to make a decision on whether to launch a formal review of Musk’s proposal in the coming days, and is speaking to investment bankers about hiring financial advisers to assist it in any review.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he had secured financing for a going-private deal, sparking speculation about who could fund such a large deal, particularly with the company’s bonds rated junk by credit rating agencies.