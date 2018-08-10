Google in talks to bring outdoor ads to Germany

Google (GOOG -0.4% )(GOOGL -0.4% ) is in talks in Germany to utilize its user data to create outdoor ads on billboards in stations, shopping centers, and shop windows

Ads could include football/soccer-related merchandise while a train pulls into the station near a stadium or BMW vehicles for weekday commuters to a financial district.

The news comes from local media outlet WirtschaftsWoche, which says the move could lead to similar expansions in the U.S. and the UK.

Google has tested programmatic ad tech where trading algorithms bid against each other to secure a digital ad space.

Android runs on three-quarters of all phones in Europe, allowing the company to track user locations.