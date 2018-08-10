Stocks slide as plunging Turkish lira rattles global markets

Stocks start firmly in the red as a plunging Turkish lira rattles global markets; Dow -0.7% , S&P and Nasdaq both -0.5% .

Attention is focused on the Turkish lira, which has plunged as much as 20% vs. the dollar overnight, prompting concerns about banks with large exposure to the struggling country.

Earlier this morning, Turkey's Pres. Erdogan asked citizens to convert their holdings of foreign currencies, especially the U.S. dollar, and gold into lira., and Pres. Trump responded by doubling tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum to 50% and 20%, respectively.

European bourses are lower across the board, with Germany's DAX -1.8% , France's CAC -1.4% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.3% but China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In earnings news, Microchip Technology ( -11.2% ) and Dropbox ( -8.5% ) are lower after reporting quarterly results, while Overstock ( +15.5% ) is higher.

Most stock sectors are negative, led by financials ( -1.1% ), materials ( -0.9% ) and industrials ( -0.7% ), while utilities ( +0.4% ) open with a modest gain.

Both the consumer price index and core CPI for July showed monthly increases of 0.2%, in-line with consensus.

U.S. Treasury prices are rising, sending yields lower across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is down 5 bps at 2.89% while the two-year yield is off 3 bps at 2.62%.