Good Times Restaurants up 3% post Q3 results

Good Times Restaurants (GTIM +3% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 20.7% Y/Y to $26.2M.

Same store sales for company-owned Good Times restaurants increased 3.8%; YTD, same store sales increased 4.9%.

Sales for the Bad Daddy’s restaurants increased 37% Y/Y to $17.8M.

Bad Daddy’s same store sales increased 0.5%; YTD, same store sales increased 0.5%.

Restaurant Level Operating Profit margin increased 90 bps to 18.4%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 80 bps to 7.25%.

The Company opened 2 new Bad Daddy’s restaurants for a total of 5 new restaurants opened through Q3 2018.

Also, opened an additional 2 restaurants and expect to open 2 more before 2018 for a total of 9 new restaurants in fiscal 2018.

2018 Outlook: Revenues of ~$99-100M; Same store sales of ~+1% for Good Times and flat to slightly positive for Bad Daddy’s in Q4; G&A of ~$7.9M; Adj. EBITDA ~$5.4-5.6M; Restaurant pre-opening expenses of ~$2.7M; Capex of ~$8.5-9M; Long term debt of ~$9-9.5M.

2019 Outlook: Revenues of ~$120-123M; Same store sales of ~+2% for Good Times and excluding Q2 project flat comparable sales, and assumes +1% for Bad Daddy’s; G&A of ~$8.7-9M; Adj. EBITDA ~$7.6-8.1M; Restaurant pre-opening expenses of ~$2.5-3M; Capex of ~$11-11.5M; Long term debt of ~$13-13.5M & Opening of a total of 7-9 new company-owned Bad Daddy’s restaurants.

