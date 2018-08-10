Kao acquires Washing Systems, LLC from Gryphon Investors

Kao Corporation (OTCPK:KAOCF) through its US subsidiary have completed the acquisition of Washing Systems, LLC from Gryphon Investor an private equity firm.

With this acquisition, Kao will promote global development of its commercial products business.

Kao has acquired several ompanies over the past few years. It bought Collins Inkjet, U.S. maker of professional-use ink, and Spain’s Chimigraf Holding in 2016. It also acquired a stake in Oribe Hair Care, a luxury U.S. hair care brand for beauty salons, in 2017.

