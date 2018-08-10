Two women file workplace discrimination lawsuit against Nike

Nike (NKE -0.5% ) is facing a lawsuit from two female former employees alleging the company discriminated against them in pay and career advancement, the latest development in a workplace culture scandal at NKE that started this spring."

The lawsuit, which seeks class action status, claims NKE “has intentionally and willfully discriminated” against women “with respect to pay, promotions and conditions of employment,” and contains other allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior.

Class action lawsuits are hardly unusual when a big company faces public criticism, but the new allegations likely will intensify scrutiny on NKE as it struggles to manage broad criticism about how it treats female employees.