More on Polar Power's Q2 results

Polar Power (POLA +2.3% ) reported Q2 net sales growth of 138.1% Y/Y to $5.81M, the increase is attributed to sales of DC power systems to a Tier-1 telecom customer and expansion of customer base.

Q2 Gross profit was $2.06M (+169% Y/Y) and margin improved by 402 bps to 35.5%.

Q2 Operating margin recovered by 2,806 bps to 4.1%.

Backlog increased by 132% Q/Q to $5.8M.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $11.7M, as of June 30, 2018.

Company added a new production facility and expects to have 50% more production capacity in 3Q18. Also, during the second quarter they established a wholly owned subsidiary in Africa, continuing expansion into international market.

Previously: Polar Power beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)