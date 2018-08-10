NetEase -2.1% as Jefferies trims targets

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is 2.1% lower , the day after an 11% decline in the wake of its Q2 miss on revenues, and with a freshly cut price target at Jefferies.

The firm lowered its target to $270, still implying a healthy 22.5% upside, and reiterated a Hold.

NetEase needs a new blockbuster game that Jefferies says it didn't see in the earnings report, the firm says. It's cutting estimates for mobile game revenue to 7.3B yuan and now sees full-year game growth in mobile at 14%, down from a previous 23%.

The company also noted it's entered a three-year, $500M syndicated facility agreement, for general purposes; that arrangement is priced at Libor plus 95 basis points.

Earnings call slides