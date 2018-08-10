Wisdom Tree adds 2 transparent actively managed multifactor ETFs

WisdomTree (WETF -0.4% ) launches WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF N/A ) and the WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (DWMF N/A ), both listed on NYSE Arca.

Both funds invest in equity securities that have the highest potential for returns, based on proprietary measures of valuation, quality, momentum, and volatility reduction factors.

EMMF invests in emerging market equity securities and has a net expense ratio of 0.48%.

DWMF invests in developed market equity securities, excluding the U.S. and Canada and has a net expense ratio of 0.38%.

