Tiffany, potential next victim of U.S.-China trade war, cut at Oppenheimer

Tiffany (TIF -2.4% ) is lower after Oppenheimer downgrades shares to Perform from Outperform with a $145 price target, saying "recent shifts in global currencies could weigh upon domestic sales to foreign tourists" for the company.

Oppenheimer employs a chart comparing the Chinese yuan to TIF's sales in the U.S., saying the "devaluation of Chinese currencies could impact the buying power of Chinese tourists in the U.S."

The firm says it looks "very favorably upon longer-term prospects" for TIF but the possibility of the U.S. trade war with China claiming its next victim serves as a large near-term risk to the stock.