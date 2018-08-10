Planet Fitness up 7% after earnings beats

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) up 7% after yesterday’s Q2 report beat estimates with a 31% Y/Y rise in revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.8% Y/Y to $58.4M.

In addition, Board of Directors approved an increase to the total amount of the share repurchase program to $500M.

2018 Outlook: Total revenue increase of ~26% Y/Y (Year ending Dec. 31, 2018); System-wide same store sales growth in the 9% to 10% range; Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share to increase ~33% Y/Y.

