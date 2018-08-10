More on Select Energy Services Q2 results

Select Energy Services (WTTR -4.4% ) says while the Permian Basin region is currently facing production takeaway challenges, WTTR is optimistic with challenges being temporary, and expects the region to be important for the business.

Water Solutions segment Q2 revenues jumped 154% Y/Y to $273.7M driven by increased customer demand for water transfer & flowback and well testing services in the Permian.

Wellsite Services sales was +105% to $54.7M due to increased activity in accommodations and sand hauling business lines that was offset by seasonal activity declines in Canada.

Gross margin expanded ~530bps to 14.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin compressed ~290bps to 17.3%

