South Korea warns on BMW vehicles as faulty part leads to dozens of fires

South Korea urges owners of recalled BMWs (OTCPK:BMWYY) to take their vehicles for urgent safety checks following reports of vehicle fires numbering in the dozens.

Amid rising reports of fires, South Korea’s transportation minister this week promised a thorough investigation into the fires, adding that the government may pursue punitive damages on behalf of consumers.

BMW, the second most popular foreign automaker in South Korea after Mercedes-Benz, last month issued a recall of ~106K vehicles for a faulty exhaust component.

BMW's problems have become a political issue in South Korea while receiving far less attention in Europe, where BMW is recalling ~323K vehicles over concerns about the same exhaust component; BMW says no injuries or fatalities have been reported.