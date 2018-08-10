MaxQ AI readies IPO

Tel Aviv, Israel-based MaxQ AI (MQAI) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an $8M IPO.

The clinical-stage medical firm uses an advanced form of artificial intelligence (AI) called deep learning to improve diagnostic accuracy, specifically, AI-based decision support tools designed to interpret and analyze a broad range of patient data alongside 3D medical images.

Its initial focus is developing diagnostic solutions for emergency room and acute care settings, led its Accipio line, designed to be easily integrated with existing medical imaging platforms, which helps physicians identify or rule out intracranial hemorrhage, typically caused by head trauma or stroke. AccipioIx was CE Mark'd in May.

2018 Financials (Q1)($M): Operating Expenses: 1.8 (+47.8%); Net Loss: (1.9) (-5.8%); cash burn: (2.2) (-109.8%).