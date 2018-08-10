CareDx shoots 17.5% post Q2 results

CareDx (CDNA +17.5%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 47.9% Y/Y to $17.8M.
Testing services revenue was $14M (+66.7% Y/Y), with 2,300 AlloSure and 4,132 AlloMap patient results provided.
Product revenue was $3.6M (+5.9% Y/Y).
Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $0.8M, compared Y/Y to a loss of $2.1M.
Net cash used in operating activities was $1.9M (-40.6% Y/Y); Cash and equivalents were $16.2M.
Less than 9 months into AlloSure launch, CareDx supports ~1% of the U.S. living kidney transplant patient population.
The company entered into partnership with Illumina to develop and sell Next Generation Sequencing transplant products.
Also, launched HeartCare, a comprehensive diagnostic solution for surveillance of heart transplant patients, combining AlloMap with AlloSure-Heart.
2018 Outlook: Revenue of $68-70M; with adj. EBITDA profitability expected during the current half of the year.
