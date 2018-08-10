Goldman Sachs lures JPMorgan dealmaker Kurt Simon: WSJ

Kurt Simon, a banker known for mergers as well as media and technology, is leaving JPMorgan (JPM -1.1% ) to join Goldman Sachs (GS -1.8% ) as partner later this year, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Simon will be a vice chairman of investment banking and co-chairman of its technology, media, and telecommunications group at Goldman.

Deals that Simon has worked on include SoftBank Group's acquisition of Sprint, Dell's $25B LBO, and AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.

He has also been advising Disney on its planned purchase of a large part of 21st Century Fox's assets, the WSJ says.

Goldman has hired about 16 people as partner in the past year, with about half of them in the investment-banking unit.

