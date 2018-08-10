Gastar Exploration slides 23% post Q2 results

Gastar Exploration (GST -22.9% ) reports Q2 net production down 7.2% to 519MBoe, with daily production decline 6.6% to 5.7MBoe/day.

Suspends its operated drilling program and releases the rig to analyze results of its completion design, as well as preserve capital for other cash needs; however continue its participation in select non-operated wells and renew certain leases to preserve its STACK Play acreage position.

SEC proved reserve estimate stood at 10.5 MMBoe, a 76% decrease over YE2017 proved reserves, primarily due to sale of 19.8 MMBoe of proved reserves of WEHLU assets and reclassification of ~14.8 MMBoe of proved undeveloped reserves to unproved reserves due to funding uncertainty.

For Q3 and FY18 net average daily production is expected to be 5.2–5.6 MBoe/day and 5.5–5.8 MBoe/day, respectively.

