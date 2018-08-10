Exxon's $337M fuel credit tax refund request denied by court

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.5% ) loses a fight with the U.S. government over its request for a $337M refund for fuel excise taxes, as a federal court rules the company must account for a fuel tax credit in its expenses when calculating its cost of goods sold.

The decision resolves part of a lawsuit XOM filed in 2016 to attempt to recover $1.3B for “erroneously assessed and collected federal income taxes” plus interest during 2006-09.

XOM says it is “reviewing the ruling and evaluating our next steps."