Ecoark announces $4.75M registered direct offering

Ecoark Holdings (OTCQX:ZEST) to be renamed Zest Technologies has entered into an agreements with certain accredited investors for an offering of 2,968,750 shares of common stock, at a price per share of $1.60, issued with warrants to purchase 2,968,750 shares of common stock, having an exercise price of $2.09 per share.

The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about August 14.

The offering is expected to yield gross proceeds of ~$4.75M and net proceeds of ~$4.3M, will be utilised for general corporate purposes and wor,king capital.