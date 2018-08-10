GATX Corporation announces senior leadership changes

GATX (GATX -0.4% ) appoints Thomas A. Ellman CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Ellman has been with GATX for 21 years, most recently as Executive Vice President and President, Rail North America.

Ellman replaces Robert C. Lyons in the position of CFO. Mr. Lyons will become EVP and President, Rail North America.

Among other changes, Paul F. Titterton will become Senior Vice President and COO, Rail North America.

CEO Brian A. Kenney: "The changes should also enhance our growth efforts, further develop our leaders, and assist the GATX Board of Directors in their ongoing succession planning efforts.”

