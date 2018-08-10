Ampco-Pittsburgh slips 10% post Q2 result

Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP -10.5% ) reported Q2 sales growth of 15.3% Y/Y to $127.4M, with Forged & cast engineered products at $102.99M (+16.6% Y/Y) and Air & liquid processing at $24.44M (+10.1% Y/Y).

Sales by product line: Forged and cast mill rolls $74.93M (+21.4% Y/Y); Forged engineered products $28.06M (+5.34% Y/Y); Heat exchange coils $7.33M (+12.5% Y/Y); Centrifugal pumps $9.39M (-5.9% Y/Y) and Air handling systems $7.73M (+35.5% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin recovered by 70 bps to -1.3%, benefiting from higher volume of shipments and better pricing.

Net cash flows used in operating activities was at $11.35M, compared to $10.56M a year ago; and company had cash and cash equivalents of $22.15M, as of June 30, 2018.

Backlog was at $337M (+12.2% Y/Y) as of June 30, 2018.

“The tariffs imposed by the U.S. on imported steel products from Canada are having a significant negative impact on our Canadian subsidiary, ASW. We are also seeing a lower frac block order intake due to what we believe to be inventory adjustments in the supply chain. We are moving to mitigate these headwinds through a number of actions, several of which are already in progress”, commented Brett McBrayer, CEO.

Previously: Ampco-Pittsburgh reports Q2 results (Aug. 10)