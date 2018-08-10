Bloomberg: Barrick chair eyes China partner for potential copper company

Barrick Gold (ABX +0.2% ) Executive Chairman John Thornton says the company is looking at its copper assets “very seriously” to see if it makes sense to form a copper company with one or two partners, likely from China, Bloomberg reports.

Thornton reportedly made the comments at an internal company meeting as part of a broader discussion of a plan that included increasing ABX's portfolio of Tier 1 assets over time and gradually divesting anything not tier 1 or deemed to be strategic.

ABX will be as disciplined in making acquisitions as it was divesting assets, which means it will not seek to buy Detour Gold (OTC:DRDGF), Thornton said.

Within its current portfolio, only Goldstrike, Cortez and Pueblo Viejo would currently qualify as Tier 1, while majority-owned Turquoise Ridge would be considered an emerging Tier 1 asset, an ABX spokesperson told Bloomberg after Thornton's comments were released.

Argentina’s Veladero mine, in which ABX has a jointventure partnership with China's Shandong Gold, is a strategic asset that is close to being Tier 1, Thornton said.