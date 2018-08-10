PRGX Global down 2.6% post Q2 results

PRGX Global (PRGX -2.6% ) reports Q2 revenue growth 9.3% Y/Y to $42.1M.

Recovery Audit Services-US of $28.9M (9.1% Y/Y); Recovery Audit Services-OUS of $11.4M (6.5% Y/Y) & Adjacent Services of $1.7M (+41.7% Y/Y).

Q2 overall margin: Adj. EBITDA improved 65 bps to 9.7%; Segment Adj. EBITDA: Recovery Audit Services-US declined 5 bps to 25.6% & Recovery Audit Services-OUS increased 652 bps to 25.6%.

S,G & A expenses was up 12.3% Y/Y to $12.8M, the increase was due to planned investments in product development organization and global go-to-market team.

Cash & equivalents of $9.7M; LTD of $17.6M against its $35M revolving credit facility.

During Q2, the Company borrowed $4M from its revolving credit facility to pay contingent consideration related to a prior acquisition.

2018 Outlook: Revenue growth of 8-10% & adj. EBITDA growth of 17- 22%.

Previously: PRGX Global misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)