Overstock surges as much as 24% after GSR agrees to invest

Overstock.com (OSTK +18.4%) jumps as much as 24% after GSR Capital agrees to invest up to $404M in Overstock and its majority-owned tZero crypto unit.
The stock is the biggest gainer among NYSE and Nasdaq stocks in late morning trading ET.
The company also said TZero's security token offering raised $134M including the $30M from repayment of intercompany debt between tZero and GSR; GSR has agreed to buy those tokens from Overstock.
Previously: Overstock, tZERO in investment pact with GSR Capital for up to almost $375M (Aug. 9)
Previously: Overstock.com reports Q2 results (Aug. 9)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox