Overstock surges as much as 24% after GSR agrees to invest

Overstock.com (OSTK +18.4% ) jumps as much as 24% after GSR Capital agrees to invest up to $404M in Overstock and its majority-owned tZero crypto unit.

The stock is the biggest gainer among NYSE and Nasdaq stocks in late morning trading ET.

The company also said TZero's security token offering raised $134M including the $30M from repayment of intercompany debt between tZero and GSR; GSR has agreed to buy those tokens from Overstock.

Previously: Overstock, tZERO in investment pact with GSR Capital for up to almost $375M (Aug. 9)

Previously: Overstock.com reports Q2 results (Aug. 9)