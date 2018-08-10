Amazon's Aurora Serverless gets general release

Amazon (AMZN -0.3% ) Web Services announces the general availability of Aurora Serverless, a new deployment option that automatically starts, scales, and shuts down database capacity for applications with less predictable usage needs.

Aurora Serverless, as the name suggests, doesn’t require provisioning, scaling, and managing of servers to get database capacity.

The offering also includes per-second billing.

Improving AWS offerings help Amazon gain traction with an expanding client base. The company has maintained a healthy lead in the cloud services market but Microsoft and Google are turning in higher Y/Y growths.